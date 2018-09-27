OCEAN PINES, Md. (AP) — A Maryland town besieged by birds is calling on goose busters — more commonly known as border collies.

News outlets report that the Ocean Pines Association voted earlier this year to euthanize around 300 geese to protect local water quality, but that tactic both angered residents and proved to be largely ineffective.

Geese have returned in numbers, so the association decided this week to hire Maryland Geese Control. The association’s general manager, John Bailey, says the company uses border collies trained not to harm the birds but will chase geese out of the water and off the land.

The company will also remove nests, transport injured birds to rehabilitation centers and addle eggs.

The border collies will patrol Ocean Pines for around two months, at $625 a week.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)