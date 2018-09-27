BALTIMORE (WJZ) — That rain last evening was as severe as anything you would ever want to encounter outside of tropical weather. (Imagine that for about 8 hours in a row, ..respect to the Carolina’s.) Point is made, last night’s severe weather was bad. And it looks like more is coming our way, again, later on this day-evening-and overnight. We are not in any “box’ for severe weather, but that does not mean heavy downpours are not part of the equation.

We are still looking for a nice multi day clear out once we get into tomorrow afternoon. That part of the forecast is still looking solid. Good news! Very good news! It is Friday Eve everyone. Let’s set our sights on the last weekend of September, and enjoy!

I will leave you with this thought. Halloween LOOMS on the horizon. Matter of fact I saw a plastic lite up Pumpkin lawn ornament driving into work this A.M. Someone does not want to be “late to the party!”

MB!

