BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after a report of a shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue for a report of a shooting at 1:34 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

