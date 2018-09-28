BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking to try the top coffee roasteries around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best roasteries in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go the next time you’re in search of a fresh brew.

1. OneDo Coffee

PHOTO: INWOO Y./YELP

Topping the list is OneDo Coffee. Located at 913 S. Lakewood Ave. in Canton, it is the highest-rated coffee roastery in Baltimore, boasting five stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp. Open since March, the family-owned and operated business serves its own line of roasted coffee with beans from several different regions, according to its website.

Grab a bag of beans to take home or take a seat and sip on an espresso, iced latte, cappuccino or mocha. Hungry? Grab a bagel or some avocado toast. Tea is also on offer. Here’s the menu.

2. Ceremony Coffee Roasters

PHOTO: ISAIAH W./YELP

Next up is Ceremony Coffee Roasters, situated at 520 Park Ave. in Mt. Vernon. With four stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, the regional coffee roastery — which has five other locations — has proven to be a local favorite.

The extensive menu includes both caffeinated beverages and munchables. Look for signature offerings like the Calypso, an espresso-based drink with orange, coconut dulce de leche, banana and ice, or go for a classic black coffee or americano. Sit indoors in the bright and airy cafe or at a table outside, weather permitting.

Fare options include spicy avocado toast, blueberry chia oats and the Macro Bowl with arugula, quinoa, spiced chickpeas, roasted asparagus, sweet potatoes and avocado. Here’s the menu.

3. Zeke’s Roastery

PHOTO: RAD N./YELP

Zeke’s Roastery, located at 3003 Montebello Terrace in north Baltimore, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee roastery and cafe 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews.

The family-owned, small-batch coffee roastery also has locations in Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. According to its website, the business uses “an air roaster, which roasts quickly and uniformly, leading to cleaner tasting coffee with more distinct regional flavors.” Look for flavors like the easy French Roast, the dark Charm City Blend or the heavy Italian Roast.