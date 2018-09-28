BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Present and former Baltimore County executives joined the family of the late Kevin Kamenetz for the unveiling of his official portrait at the County executives office in Towson Friday.

At the time of his death in May, Kamenetz had reached the term limit as Baltimore County executive and was running for governor.

His sudden death on May 10 shocked the state and left grieving family and friends.

Friday, the unveiling of his portrait brought many of them together again.

Jill Kamenetz and her son Dylan spoke of her husband’s dedication to the office.

“He spent more time here than he did at ho me and he made it very comfortable for himself. He truly loved it here. He loved his job. He loved coming here every day and he loved all of you,” Kamenetz said.

Former County Executive Ted Venetoulis joked about Kamenetz taking charge.

“Kevin was giving a sermon for a group of unhappy angels. He looked at the group and said, ‘Citizen Angel, your job is to listen,'” Venetoulis said.

He was referring to a confrontation Kamenetz once had with a protester over a school.

Kamenetz is the latest portrait in the Baltimore County Executive Wall of Fame.

