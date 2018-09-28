GLEN BURNIE Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal car crash involving three vehicles.

Witnesses told police there were two separate accidents, as a male and female estimated to be in their 40’s were struck after exiting their vehicles following the first accident. Police say the male victim was suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries and the female patient was suffering from injuries that were serious, but not apparently life-threatening.

Paramedics declared one person deceased at the scene. The age and gender of the victim has not been released.

Police say an 18-month-old female and a 26-year-old female were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook