ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County private school official resigned earlier this week amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Glenelg Country School sent a letter home to parents stating the Dr. Raymond Broderick, the associate head of school/head of upper school was placed on leave last week after the school learned of a credible allegation that he was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student in the early 2000s.

At the time Broderick was a science teacher at the school.

He resigned earlier this week.

The school states, “First and foremost, we applaud the courage and strength of our former student for coming forward and sharing this information with us. Upon receiving this information, we immediately initiated an investigation, which is ongoing.”

“Meanwhile, the appropriate authorities have been contacted, including Child Protective Services and local law enforcement. Dr. Broderick was removed from campus, instructed not to have contact with any current or past members of the GCS community during the investigation, and given the opportunity to interview with investigators,” the school said in the letter.

You can read a full copy of the letter, by clicking below.

Glenelg Country School _ Broderick Letter

The school has counselors available to speak to staff, students, parents or alumni.

Administrators will also be speaking with the upper school students about how to report inappropriate behavior.

The school has hired a firm to help them with the incident and investigation.

The school asked that anyone with information on Broderick should contact the school’s attorney, Jennifer Curry at jcurry@bakerdonelson.com or 410-862-1183.

