HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s estimated that one in four pregnancies end in a miscarriage.

It happened recently to a Harford County woman, and now she and her husband are sharing their story in an effort to help others.

Ivori Lipscomb-Warren found out she was pregnant after returning from vacation last year.

“So Kevin says we went down two and came back three, it was surprising to both of us and we were both in shock when we found out,” Lipscomb-Warren said.

They said they were surprised because during their 17-year-marriage, doctors had told them they had fertility problems.

Just two weeks later she suffered a miscarriage.

“We’ve gotten to the point in our journey that it’s okay and it’s okay not to be okay,” Lipscomb-Warren said. “People would ask me, ‘Ivori how are you,’ and I would say, ‘I’m good,’ and then I would get to the point where I’m not. But I can say it’s been one day at a time, one hour, one minute, one second,”

Ivori’s husband, Kevin, said the journey has been humbling and confusing.

“My focus is on my wife, making sure she’s alright and making sure she has everything she needs,” Warren said. “As a husband I felt helpless because I couldn’t do anything but rub her back and tell her it was okay. She said that was enough but I felt it wasn’t enough,” Warren said.

The Warrens have established, “Loving Our Angel,” an organization which will raise money for other couples who have been in similar situations.

“Miscarriage and infant loss is not something that is widely talked about. It’s hushed and we want to keep it quiet but through my journey I found it helpful to share and help other women,” said Lipscomb-Warren.

The inaugural Women of Strength Luncheon will be Sunday, October 28, at the Four-Seasons Hotel in Baltimore.

For ticket information, go to www.lovingourangel.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook