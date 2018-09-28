BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore is just days away.

Preparations are underway for this maritime celebration to make sure it runs smoothly from transportation to security.

Military dogs and their handlers will be out during Fleet Week to provide extra security.

“Ivan is one of our detective dogs and our patrol dogs with the U.S. Navy,” said Lt. Brandon Leonard, U.S. Navy Police.

Ivan and his handler go through rigorous training to serve and protect the nation.

Lt. Leonard demonstrated Ivan’s skills, including a standoff command, where Ivan is told to stop.

“Pretty much shows we have constant control of the dog at all times, we call the dog out and the dog ceases the pursuit,” Lt. Leonard said.

Ivan is a critical tool for the Navy in addition to patrol work, he also detects drugs, during Fleet Week a team of military dogs and their handlers will be out keeping visitors safe and ready to take action when needed.

