TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is starting a new memorial scholarship in the name of slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio.

The scholarship is for Towson University students who are first responders or have first responders in their immediate family.

Caprio met her husband, Tim, at Towson University.

They both graduated in May 2010 with degrees in exercise science.

Officer Caprio was struck and killed by a suspected burglar on a cul-de-sac in Perry Hall.

The Towson University Foundation is looking for donations to jump start the scholarship.

