WATCH LIVESenate Judiciary Panel Meets To Vote On Kavanaugh Confirmation
By Rick Ritter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man has been identified the victim in Thursday’s shooting in Federal Hill.

Baltimore Police are investigating who fatally shot Timothy Moriconi.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Fatal Shooting Reported In Federal Hill

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s