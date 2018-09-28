BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man has been identified the victim in Thursday’s shooting in Federal Hill.

Baltimore Police are investigating who fatally shot Timothy Moriconi.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.