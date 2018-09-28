BREAKINGJudiciary Committee: Will Ask Trump For FBI Investigation Of Kavanaugh
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American bald eagle, Virginia

VIRGINIA (WJZ) — A bald eagle that was found in Virginia with serious injuries is set to be released.

The eagle was discovered along the Potomac River last month with an injured wing from a possible fight with another eagle.

It was treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia where it was found to be dehydrated, infested with lice and suffering a deep puncture wound on its triceps.

The center nursed the eagle back to health and is expected to be released into the wild this weekend.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s