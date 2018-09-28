VIRGINIA (WJZ) — A bald eagle that was found in Virginia with serious injuries is set to be released.

The eagle was discovered along the Potomac River last month with an injured wing from a possible fight with another eagle.

It was treated at the Wildlife Center of Virginia where it was found to be dehydrated, infested with lice and suffering a deep puncture wound on its triceps.

The center nursed the eagle back to health and is expected to be released into the wild this weekend.

