PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Wawa is celebrating National Coffee Day with a free cup of joe!

All coffee lovers have to do is use the Wawa app.

“We are celebrating by offering a coupon for free coffee to everyone who is a member of our Wawa Rewards program with a registered gift card,” a Wawa spokesperson tells CBS Philly.

National Coffee Day is Saturday, Sept. 29.

In addition to the free coffee this weekend, Wawa says they are offering a $1 any size coffee through Oct. 14 across the Delaware Valley.

