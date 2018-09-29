Woodlawn, MD (WJZ) — A career Baltimore County firefighter was critically injured this morning when his motorcycle crashed on his way to work at the Westview Fire Station.

Officials say they were called to the crash at Woodlawn and Linus drives at 6:27a.m.

The 26-year-old and seven-year veteran of the the Baltimore County Fire Department is currently listed in critical but stable condition at the R Adams Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The firefighters name is being withheld at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook