BREAKINGJudiciary Committee: Will Ask Trump For FBI Investigation Of Kavanaugh
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Pro4 & Pro 2
    3:00 PMState Farm College Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football: Tenn @ Ga
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight Weekend
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore County, Firefighter, Motorcycle, Woodlawn

Woodlawn, MD (WJZ) — A career Baltimore County firefighter was critically injured this morning when his motorcycle crashed on his way to work at the Westview Fire Station.

Officials say they were called to the crash at Woodlawn and Linus drives at 6:27a.m.

The 26-year-old and seven-year veteran of the the Baltimore County Fire Department is currently listed in critical but stable condition at the R Adams Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The firefighters name is being withheld at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s