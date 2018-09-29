BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday night, some living in Federal Hill said they are afraid to leave their homes.

The fear comes 48 hours after a 25-year-old was gunned down just steps away from his Federal Hill home.

There is still no official word on any suspect or suspects in the murder of 25-year-old Timothy Moriconi, but those living in the neighborhood said they want to see a large police presence in the community.

Moriconi’s family said that he was a victim of a robbery in the same neighborhood a year ago, but said that no one could have seen this coming.

Victim Identified In Federal Hill Shooting

It has been more than 48 hours since Moriconi was killed, but it may take even more time for the neighborhood to forget the events that occurred in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue early Thursday night.

“I used to walk these streets a lot but I won’t do it anymore ’cause I’m afraid of what’s going to happen. Could be me next time you never know that,” said Betty Metzler, a Federal Hill resident.

Metzler said she was home when 25-year-old Moriconi was shot and killed.

She said she regrets not being able to help, but she was in fear for her safety.

“We don’t have this kind of commotion on our streets. I mean we might have cars going back, skidding or something like that but never a murder,” Metzler said.

Initial reports indicated Moriconi had been shot in the head. When police arrived they found him suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Friday night, family and friends gathered at the scene to mourn.

Parts Of Federal Hill Closed Off Friday Night For Vigil For Shooting Victim

Authorities said it is possible Moriconi was being robbed, but they are not sure officially. At this time they are also not saying whether they know if it was a targeted or random crime.

Other neighbors are left devastated by the loss.

“Heartbroken, but also scared and sad and angry that this keeps happening,” said Victoria Swinburne, a Federal Hill resident.

Some residents say the solution is more police walking the streets.

“Yes, foot patrols, would be better than just riding by,” Metzler said.

Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the neighborhood’s district, said it is something he has and continues to push for.

“Every single neighborhood out of 295 some odd neighborhoods in the city deserves to see the same exact police presence,” Costello said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook