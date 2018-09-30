  • WJZ 13On Air

Parkville, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in shooting on I-695 near Harford Road.

Police say just after noon today two vehicles became involved in a road rage incident while traveling on the inner loop of I-695.

The vehicles involved are described as a white van and a black Nissan sedan which could also possibly be an Altima or Maxima manufactured in the early 2000’s.

Investigators say at the dispute continued between the two drivers when a third vehicle attempted to pass them.  At that time, a suspect inside of one of the vehicles fired a shot in the direction of the third vehicle, striking the driver.

Then victim is described as a 49-year old female who was transported to an area hospital and remains in very serious condition.   Police say the victim was driving a grey 2018 Subaru Outback.

The shooter in this incident is believed to be a person inside of the back Nissan sedan.

All lanes of traffic on I-695 on the inner loop near Harford road were shut down for several hours while this incident continues to be investigated.

