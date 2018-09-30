BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is adding more protection for those working on our roadways by expanding the “Move Over” law to save lives.

The “Move Over” law originally went into effect in 2010 to provide protection for law enforcement and emergency workers.

A new expansion of the law now adds protection for drivers of service vehicles.

The law requires drivers to move over and slow down if they see first responders, police officers, tow truck drivers, and now service vehicle operators working on the side of the road.

“Maryland now joins 27 other states that offer some version of protection to service and utility drivers of these vehicles,” said Ragina Cooper Averella, with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

This newly expanded law goes into effect October 1.

“These are not just public servants you see on the side of the road, they are our husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers,” said Greg Slater, with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. “They are out there really working hard for us every single day, and it’s important that we protect that.”

This law requires drivers to pay attention to flashing red lights, which includes police cars, ambulances, and tow trucks. This now includes flashing yellow lights on battery trucks, utility cars, and service vehicles

“It is imperative that the general public drivers, when they approach a situation on our highways and interstates, to move over or slow down when they approach a collision scene, a traffic stop, or utility worker,” said Maryland State Police Captain Daniel Pickett.

A life saving reminder to be aware of those working on Maryland’s roads.

Violators of the “Move Over” law that cause a deadly or serious accident could face a fine of up to $750 and three points off their license.

