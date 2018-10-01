Filed Under:Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 9-year-old boy was injured while playing football in an Annapolis Park Saturday.

Officials say the boy was injured following a helmet-to-helmet collision during a tackle.

Emergency services reported to Bay Head Park in Annapolis, where they requested for a Maryland State Police Medevac Helicopter after finding the boy suffering from a possible head injury.

The boy was flown to the Pediatric Trauma Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

He is believed to have possibly serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

