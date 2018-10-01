ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ellicott City leaders are voting Monday night on a proposal that could prevent future flooding.

More than four months after flash flooding destroyed parts of historic Ellicott City and killed one person, the county council is set to vote on a drastic plan that could prevent future flooding.

The council will consider a plan that could range anywhere from $40-$50 million.

If it passes, it would be funding to make major changes to the landscape, including removing buildings.

On May 27, historic Ellicott City experienced devastating flooding that left one person dead.

It’s a storyline Main St. was all too familiar with.

After studies and public hearings, leaders introduced a multi-million dollar plan they believe will help prevent future flooding.

“This is something that has to happen now. We really want to move forward so we can protect lives,” Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said previously.

The $40-$50 million price tag would pay for changes like, removing 17 buildings that restrict the flow of rising water, and changes to the infrastructure, including expanding the channel.

“The county has invested over $30 million in repairs over the last two floods,” said Howard County Council member Jon Weinstein. “This plan of $40 to $50 million is a marginal increase to bring about a solution to the problem.”

Some of the buildings that are most at-risk were built directly over the Tiber Creek, and when the water rose, it had no where to go but inside.

Phoenix Emporium is one of those businesses. The owner said six feet of water rushed in during the last flood.

If the proposal goes through, Mark Hemmis’ building could be torn down to make room for Mother Nature.

“We are moving forward on a one relocation that we are excited about,” Hemmis said. “We are sad to lose this location, but it looks like it may have been an inevitability.”

The council will vote on this funding plan Monday at 7 p.m.

The county executive said he was cautiously optimistic it would pass.

