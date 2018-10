BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All northbound lanes of I-895 are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon.

Chopper 13 was over the scene where it looked like the truck carrying some sort of debris flipped just past Pulaski Highway.

Crews could be seen trying to clear the scene.

The MDTA said traffic is being detoured to I-95.

NB I-895 lanes remain blocked from overturned T/T past Pulaski Hwy/US 40. Cleanup operation underway. Traffic is detoured from NB I-895 onto Pulaski Hwy. I-95 is alt route. #baltraffic #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/tphamWE9iG — MDTA (@TheMDTA) October 1, 2018

