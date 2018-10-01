  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland State Education Association

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A judge is set to decide on an injunction request that would prevent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign from using an apple logo to show his support by teachers.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports Judge Michael Mason said he would issue a ruling Monday.

The Maryland State Education Association filed a lawsuit last month about the Hogan campaign’s use of an apple and the phrase “Teachers for Hogan.”

Union attorney Kristy Anderson says it’s “clearly an attempt to confuse the public.” The union uses a trademarked image of an apple outline in “apple ballots” for candidates endorsed by the union. The union has endorsed Ben Jealous, a Democrat who is running against Hogan.

An attorney for Hogan’s campaign, Timothy Maloney, says the union’s logo isn’t unique or protected.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s