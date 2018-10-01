  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, opioid crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland agencies have been awarded $2.7 million in grants by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the opioid crisis in our state.

The DOJ announced it gave out almost $320 million in grants to agencies across the country to combat the opioid problem here in the U.S.

The Maryland Department of Health received $994,523 and the St. Mary’s County Health Department was given $648,221 to “support public safety, behavioral health, and public health information-sharing partnerships.”

Cecil County also received $639,720 to help children and youth impacted by opioids.

The City of Salisbury received $443,469 in grants to be used for adult drug courts.

