Filed Under:2018 Governor's Race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Barack Obama has endorsed Ben Jealous for governor of Maryland.
The former president announced the endorsement on Monday.

Jealous, who served as president of the NAACP, was one of 260 Democratic candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S.

House and state legislature endorsed by Obama in his second round of endorsements for the midterm elections.

Jealous also has been endorsed by other prominent Democrats, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren also have endorsed him, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jealous is running against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s