BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is October. A pretty nice start to October. Spring like this Fall afternoon with a sunny, and slightly humid high of 82°. 72° is the normal for this date. October, it has a Fall sound. And speaking of Fall sounds, there was a three minute commercial break during the news this morning where the entire conversation in Studio A was about Thanksgiving dinner. Do we do lunch at one set of parents and dinner at another? Or do we do Thanksgiving dinner with one set of parents then dinner the next night with the other parents? Oh it went on, and then did swing around to pumpkin spiced coffee.

OCTOBER that Fall sound does trigger thoughts of the new season.

We start this month quite mild with temps, with sun, in the low to mid 80’s until the mid 70’s with even more sun on Friday.

I’m a bit tired after that late Ravens game last night, and the next time the Ravens play the Steelers will be November 4th, in our house. On that date another trigger of Fall really hits. That, friends, is the day we return to Eastern Standard Time. And sunset will be 5:01…WHOA!

Have a good, and safe day.

MB!

