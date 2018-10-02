ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she struck a 17-year-old with her car, before driving over the teen after the two had an argument at the Royal Farms where the victim worked.

Shyria Watson has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports this happened on Sunday, just before 9:30 a.m., when officers were called to the Royal Farms in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old female with life threatening injuries.

Witness told police the teen worked at the convenience store, and she was struck by a woman behind the wheel of a white vehicle after the two got in an argument.

Police say their investigation found the woman, later identified Watson, drove at the victim, causing her to jump onto the car’s hood.

Watson then reportedly sped up, sending the victim to the ground, and then drove over the teen, before driving away.

The victim was taken by Maryland State Police Medevac to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. She remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.

The owner of the white vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was still on scene when police arrived, and they were able to convince Watson to return to the scene.

Watson returned in a white Nissan that had damage to the hood and windshield. She was then taken into custody.

