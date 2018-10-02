BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the city just one day away from Fleet Week in Baltimore, the harbor is preparing for tens of thousands of visitors, but hotels, restaurants and attractions are also bracing themselves for a very busy week.

With the busy week comes a big economic boost.

“It only happens every two years, and we’re so fortunate the Navy has fallen in love with Baltimore,” said Lisa Hansen, with Historic Ships in Baltimore.

This year’s celebration of all things maritime is expected to surpass the 2016 turnout of $300,000 visitors and $30 million.

Royal Sonesta General Manager Bob Haislip said it is an enormous week for Baltimore.

Dinner reservations have more than doubled at the popular crab destination, Phillips Seafood.

“This is a very nice push as we come off of the summer. And you’re anticipating your sales to go down slightly, just because the traffic is less people. But it’s so exciting to see how strategically this has been placed during this time frame and it really just helps with tourism overall.” said Michelle Torres with Phillips Seafood.

Between the flights, the fleets and the festival, visitors will find lots of ways to see, stay and sit back.

“It’s just a wonderful thing that we have this. It’s great for people who live here now, it’s great for kids,”

Fleet Week runs until October 9.

