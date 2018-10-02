BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Big changes are on the way at one of Baltimore’s most popular public markets.

Developers have unveiled the plans for Cross Street Market, a mainstay in south Baltimore.

The market will house 30 independently owned and operated vendors when it opens in the spring of 2019.

“We will have indoor and outdoor seating, about 400 seats on the inside and about 100 seats outside,” said Arsh Mirmiran, of Caves Valley Partners. “Regardless of where you go to get your food or beverage, you can go and meet up with friends and enjoy any of the vendors in the market.”

The owners of Steve’s Lunch, which has been at the market for 53 years, has been temporarily re-located because of the construction, and are hopeful the new market will mean an increase in business.

“Business is slow,” said Veronica Huscio, who has worked at Steve’s Lunch for 27 years. “Hopefully when we get back up the other end, it’s going to pick up. They’ll bring in new vendors with a different variety of foods.”

The new market will feature a retro look similar to the way the market looked after it was re-constructed following a fire in the 1950’s.

Large new windows and doors will help open up the market to the neighborhood.

“We are confident that these design changes coupled with strong management and an improved and more diverse tenant mix, that blends legacy tenants with exciting new ones, will give this neighborhood the energy and the activity it needs to keep it among Baltimore’s best,” Mirmiran added.

One of the new vendors, Sobeachy, will serve Haitian cuisine.

“I’m more excited than I think anyone else in here. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be great for the community,” said Leo Fleurimond, owner of Sobeachy.

The renovation is being done in phases, but the whole project will be open by spring.

“I’m very much looking forward to it being done and people finally getting a chance to enjoy the revitalization of the market,” Mirmiran said.

