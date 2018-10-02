(CNN) — Superstar rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York Police on Monday morning.

The musician, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN. .

The charges stem from an incident at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York on August 29. Cardi B was “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs [smoking pipes] in the club at 3 a.m.,” according to a police spokesman. Two bartenders were assaulted, the spokesman said. Additional details about the incident were not made available.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” Jeff Kern, an attorney representing Cardi B told press outside the police precinct. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing the two female bartenders, released a statement to CNN on Monday.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks,” Tacopina said. “But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.”

A Queens District Attorney spokesperson told CNN a court date in the case is scheduled for October 29.

In a separate incident earlier this month, the “Bodak Yellow” star made headlines after an altercation at a New York Fashion Week event with fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj.

In a video obtained by an attendee, Cardi B is seen lunging towards Minaj and then being restrained. Security for the Plaza Hotel alerted police but no arrests were made.

Following the incident, Minaj went on her Beats 1’s “Queen Radio” show and with a message for the rapper.

“You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny,” Minaj said of Cardi B. “Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

Cardi B has had rapid success as a recording artist with three No. 1 Billboard hits. Her collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” is currently ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 100 chart. She performed over the weekend at the Global Citizen Festival.

CNN has reached out to Cardi B’s representatives for additional comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.