HARFORD Co. (WJZ) — Harford County authorities are looking for Henry Albert Wakefield, 69.

He was driving a 2014 red Ford Escape with Maryland tags: 5BK9813.

Wakefield was last seen at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the Aberdeen area. He is described as 5’11” and 224 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve khaki shirt, blue jeans and slippers.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them and call 911.

