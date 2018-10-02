  • WJZ 13On Air

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Montgomery County official wants to ban smoking in outside dining areas.

Councilman Sidney Katz is set to introduce the measure on Tuesday. It would prohibit smoking in outdoor serving areas such as patios, decks or porches.

If approved, Montgomery County would be the first county in Maryland to enact such a law.

