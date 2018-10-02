BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tennis star Serena Williams posted a video on Instagram of her topless, singing “I Touch Myself” by The Divinyls.

She commented that the video put her out of her comfort zone but she wanted to “remind women to self-check regularly.” She said the issue affects women of all colors, all around the world and that early detection is key to saving lives.

According to Williams the video is part of the “I Touch Myself Project,” created in honor of Australian singer Chrissy Amphlett. Amphlett, lead singer for The Divinyls, passed away from breast cancer in 2013. The project was started by Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Williams said Amphlett gave us the song to remind women to put their health first.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook