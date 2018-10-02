  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Breast Cancer Awareness, Serena Williams

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tennis star Serena Williams posted a video on Instagram of her topless, singing “I Touch Myself” by The Divinyls.

She commented that the video put her out of her comfort zone but she wanted to “remind women to self-check regularly.” She said the issue affects women of all colors, all around the world and that early detection is key to saving lives.

View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

According to Williams the video is part of the “I Touch Myself Project,” created in honor of Australian singer Chrissy Amphlett. Amphlett, lead singer for The Divinyls, passed away from breast cancer in 2013. The project was started by Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Williams said Amphlett gave us the song to remind women to put their health first.

