BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another warm October day across the region as the temperature topped out at 83-degrees.

A batch of showers and some thundershowers are moving across portions of Western Pennsylvania, and it appears some may survive and affect Central Maryland overnight.

There will be slightly drier but mainly sunny weather tomorrow.

Another warm day is on tap for Thursday and some more showers may develop later in the day as a cold front will cross the region.

Cooler and sunny weather is expected by Friday afternoon. Some clouds and sun should be around this weekend, along with more well above-average temperatures.

The normal temperatures will only be 70-degrees for a high and 50-degrees for the low by this weekend.

