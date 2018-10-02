BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With Maryland Fleet Week kicking off on Wednesday, it helps to keep track of all of the events happening on land, air, and sea this week.

Event-goers can find themselves in awe of jets as they soar through the skies, run a 5k through the Inner Harbor, take tours of naval vessels, and enjoy a week of live music, food, and entertainment.

Maryland’s Maritime History Celebrated During Maryland Fleet Week

The event includes activities such as:

Fleet Tours (October 4-8, 1 p.m. – 6 pm)

Visitors can tour several vessels from the U.S., Canadian and British Navy, along with the U.S. Coast Guard will be docked around the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Tide Point, and North Locust Point.

Air Show Baltimore (October 6-7, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Spectators can enjoy demonstrations from The USAF Thunderbirds, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, P-8 Flybys from the U.S. Navy, and the Black Daggers Parachute Demonstration Team.

Fleet Week 5K (October 7, 9 a.m. -11 a.m.)

Join visiting U.S., Canadian, and British sailors in a 5K run through the inner harbor to see the fleet of docked ships.

Martin State Airport Open House and Free Festival (October 6-7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

View unique aircraft on the ground, watch aviators take off and land, meet and greet with the pilots, and enjoy a fun day at the airport with food and musical acts.

“Meet the Fleet” Happy Hour (October 5, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Join visiting sailors for special happy hour in West Shore Park, featuring performances by the Cris Jacobs band.

Head over to the Maryland Fleet Week website for a full list of events, information, and updates.

