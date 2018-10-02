FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — Three wheelchair users are suing the Baltimore Orioles over accessibility at Camden Yards.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed Friday against the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority says each plaintiff has been stuck in a wheelchair lift while trying to get to their seats. And the view from lower-level wheelchair-accessible seats is obstructed whenever fans stand up.

Plaintiff’s attorney Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum says the Americans with Disabilities Act mandated “equal enjoyment of the services.”

Another plaintiff’s attorney, Kevin D. Docherty, criticized the Orioles for July’s “Celebrate ADA Day.”

The plaintiffs seek damages of at least $75,000 each, and a Camden Yards that’s compliant by the next baseball season.

The Orioles couldn’t be reached for comment. Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s office, which represents the stadium authority, declined to comment on pending litigation.

