2 Arrested After Police Seize Marijuana, LSD & Cash From Severn Home

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested in Anne Arundel County Tuesday on multiple counts of drug possession and other charges.

Detectives went to a home in the 2200 block of Conquest Way in Severn to execute a narcotic search warrant and found around 896 grams of marijuana worth more than $17,000, as well as $425 worth of LSD, and ounce of cannabis syrup and more than $2,900 cash.

They also found cocaine residue in the home, digital scales and paraphernalia.

Thirty-three year old Dandre Dvere Grady of Severn and 20-year-old James Ray Green, Jr. of Severn were taken into custody. Both reside in the home searched.

Grady and Green were charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of CDS and related charges.

