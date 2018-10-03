FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police officer has been terminated after being found in his patrol car passed out behind the wheel, apparently intoxicated.

Officer Aaron Heilman was found Wednesday afternoon, at around 1:40 p.m., when Southern District officers were called to the 700 block of Washington Blvd to check on an officer, Heilman, slumped over behind the wheel of his marked patrol vehicle that was running.

Officer Heilman was read his DR-15 rights and submitted to a breathalyzer.

His results revealed a .22 BAC.

He was suspended immediately.

“The officer was working an overtime crime suppression detail after having been off for two days,” A release from BPD stated. “He began his tour of duty approximately three hours prior to him being discovered slumped over the wheel of the patrol vehicle,”

Officer Heilman was a Probationary Officer and interim Commissioner Tuggle terminated him on October 3, the same day he was found and breathalyzed.

“I looked at the totality of the circumstances involved in this case and I made the decision to terminate the officer immediately,” Tuggle said. “His actions represented a safety issue for himself and the community. I simply won’t tolerate it,”

This story is developing. 

