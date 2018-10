BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Baltimore County.

Brooklyn Mackenzie Hays was last seen leaving her home in the 1500 block of Galena Rd. on Sunday.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored capri sweatpants, and flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

MISSING: Brooklyn Mackenzie Hays, 16, last seen on 9/30/18 leaving her home in the 1500-blk Galena Rd, 21221. Brooklyn is 5’3,”111 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored capri sweatpants, and flip-flops. Please call 911 with any info.^SV pic.twitter.com/IE21gQ0426 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 3, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook