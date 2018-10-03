BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police officers were conducting an investigation in the 1300 block of N. Fulton Avenue on Wednesday at 2:27 p.m., when they found the body of a dead woman inside a vacant home.

The woman appeared to have trauma to her body.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

