Halloween is just around the corner and Maryland is filled with supernatural attractions for you to visit before children start saying ‘Trick or Treat’.

If you’re looking to be chilled to your bones by haunted houses, mazes and ghost tours, these 10 spots are for you:

Fright Fest – Six Flags America

From September 22 through October 28, a 3D-Haunted House, zombie-filled maze and parade of terrifying creatures are taking over the thrilling coaster park.

This annual event is something you don’t want to miss this season.

Tickets are available online!

Baltimore Ghost Tours and Haunted Pub Walk

Located in Fells Point since 2001, the walking Ghost Tour and Haunted Pub Walk share the stories of rumored haunted locations in Baltimore.

The Ghost Tour is perfect for all ages. Tickets are available online at $14 for adults and $11 for children 12 and under.

The Haunted Pub Walk takes visitors through some of Fells Point’s most haunted taverns. Visitors must be 21 or over. Tickets are $21 a person.

The Nevermore Haunt

From October 6 to November 3, this haunted experience offers nightly performances, an on-site bar, food trucks, and of course, a haunted house filled with monsters and demons.

Located on Mott St. in downtown Baltimore, if you’re looking to eat, drink and be scared, this is your place!

Buy your tickets online and choose from general admission, fast pass or VIP.

Laurel’s House of Horror

Built in an abandoned movie theater in Laurel, this eerie attraction’s owners have reported that the paranormal activity on-site will speak for itself.

Tickets are available from September 28th to November 3rd starting at $25 a person.

Field of Screams

You can attend Field of Screams in either Ocean City’s haunted house or Laytonsville as a series of haunted trails and a hayride.

You can also enjoy funnel cakes and s’mores at the Laytonsville location while sitting around one of their numerous bonfires.

Varying ticket prices can be found online!

Ghost Tours of Historic Frederick

Maryland’s fascinating oldest ghost tour is celebrating 19 years this year.

This 90-minute tour investigates the mystery of a man in black executed in 1781 for his loyalty to King George III and documented stories of his ghost sightings.

Ghost Tours Depart From Brewers Alley Restaurant and Brewery in Frederick, and tickets can be purchased directly from your tour guide.

Bennett’s Curse

This family operated and owned Halloween business in Baltimore has introduced new attractions for this spooky season and believes they are their most disturbing to date.

Visit this attraction filled with clowns, witches, mummies and asylum patients for this creepy event. Park all brooms at the door!

Check out their events page on their website for hours, tickets and important dates.

Havre de Haunts

For October only, this tour will show the historic downtown parts of Havre de Grace accompanied with information of its history and chilling ghost stories.

Tickets are $13 when purchased in advance and $14 at the door. Don’t hesitate to visit this shudder-some spot!

Haunted Dungeons at Fort Howard Park

This one-hour tour is perfect for the entire family! It includes a walk through the alleged haunted woods of the Fort Howard county park and fort dungeons from the historical battle of 1812.

Don’t miss their black-out tour, one night only for $12 on November 2.

Legend’s of The Fog

A Haunted Hayride, Hotel, Circus & Maze in Aberdeen. One ticket is admission to all four haunted attractions. Recommended for ages 10+, one online GA ticket is just $30.

If you can make it through all events, don’t miss their special Blackout Weekend with all attractions taking place in complete darkness on November 2nd and 3rd.

Happy Haunting!

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.