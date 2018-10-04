FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings, one of which was fatal.

Police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Cardenas Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

Homicide detectives have taken control of the investigation due to the severity of his injuries.

Around 12:24 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. The adult male victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Detectives learned that the shooting occurred in the 4600 block of liberty Heights Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about these shootings to contact them at 410-396-2100.

