BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s City Council is considering a bill to require changing tables in men’s, as well as women’s, bathrooms.

The bill came after a photo went viral of a father in Florida changing his child’s diaper on his lap because of a lack of changing tables.

Florida Man Changing Baby In Men’s Room Without Changing Station Goes Viral

All 15 members of the council have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill, and a hearing is set for next week.

One change would make the law apply only to new buildings or those that undergo a renovation. If that change is made, the City Housing Department is on board and the Baltimore Development Corporation has also given the legislation its support.

