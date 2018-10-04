HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — Hersheypark announced Wednesday the creation of Chocolatetown, a massive $150 million expansion that will open in two years.

Officials say the 23-acre development “represents the largest capital investment and most transformative expansion” in park history.

“We are incredibly excited to enter this next chapter in the rich history of Hersheypark. Hershey’s Chocolatetown will mark the true intersection where funmeets chocolate,” said John Lawn, the president and CEO of Hersey Entertainment & Resorts. “Chocolatetown will be a place where chocolate-inspired attractions will transform the guest experience in new and engaging ways.”

