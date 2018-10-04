FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and near record-tying high of 88-degrees at BWI Thursday made it one of the warmest days in recent weeks.

A cold front is approaching overnight and some prefrontal showers moved across the region after 6 p.m.

On TV Hill, only .14-inches of rain was recorded but some isolated spots saw over half an inch or more.

Friday has much cooler air moving in and will stay around for the start of the weekend, and warmer air will return for Sunday and all next week. We will top out near 80-degrees again.

Next week there’s a high of only 69-degrees.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s