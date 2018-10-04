BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and near record-tying high of 88-degrees at BWI Thursday made it one of the warmest days in recent weeks.

A cold front is approaching overnight and some prefrontal showers moved across the region after 6 p.m.

On TV Hill, only .14-inches of rain was recorded but some isolated spots saw over half an inch or more.

Friday has much cooler air moving in and will stay around for the start of the weekend, and warmer air will return for Sunday and all next week. We will top out near 80-degrees again.

Next week there’s a high of only 69-degrees.

