BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man left for work Friday and has not returned home, according to Baltimore County Police.

Zachary Green is wearing a LSW gray-striped polo and jean shorts. Green suffers from a cognitive disorder, according to police.

His phone GPS indicated his last location was in Annapolis at 4:08 p.m.

If seen, or if anyone has any information, call 911 or Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.

