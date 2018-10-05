BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 73-year-old Lawrence Price is now dead. His family said someone randomly shot him early Thursday morning.

“I’m thinking it’s random because they were pretty much minding their own business,” said Cheryl Price, the victim’s widow.

The family said Price was giving a family friend a ride home when a suspect pulled up next to them on the 4400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, possibly started an argument, then shot straight into Price’s car.

The passenger in Price’s car drove him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family is one of the latest to experience Baltimore’s devastating violence.

With 37 homicides, September was the deadliest month in the city in more than a year. More than 235 people have been murdered in Baltimore in 2018 so far.

A 7-year-old died in July after she was shot in the back. An 83-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted was then beaten to death, the list goes on.

Earlier this week the Baltimore Police Department announced more officers were deployed throughout the city as murders spiked.

BPD Cancels Officer Leave, Beefs Up Patrol After 37 Murders In September

“We have to do it. We got to do something, we just can’t sit back on our hands and let this thing play. We have to try and get in front of it,” said Gary Tuggle, interim Baltimore Police Department commissioner.

Price, now a widow, is planning a funeral just days after celebrating her 38th wedding anniversary.

“His laugh, somebody I can play cards with every day, have coffee with every day, I won’t have that anymore. He’d make the coffee and we’d have it every day,” Price said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook