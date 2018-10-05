COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An unwelcome “look” may be the reason why a group of men opened fire on a Cockysville couple Thursday night.

Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a convenience store at 8:48 p.m.

A couple was walking in the 500 block of Cranbrook Road when police said they got into an argument with a group of men sitting in a parked car, after the couple “may have given one of the men a look.”

During the argument, one of the men in the car pulled out a handgun.

When the couple walked away, the driver of the car drove a short distance down the road to wait for the couple to walk by the car again.

The driver proceeded to shoot at the couple, who ran off before calling 911.

No one was injured. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

