BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a driver has accused a window washer of smashing the rear glass of his car.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith told news outlets on Thursday the act was destruction of property and potentially assault.

He also said at the news conference police won’t tolerate such violence.

The driver spoke to news outlets about the “squeegee kid” but didn’t want to be identified. He posted photos and video on Facebook saying his car’s back window was shattered when he refused the cleaning while he was stopped at a traffic light.

The motorist used his cellphone to record the male washer hitting his car.

Smith says no charges are pending yet. He says police haven’t seen similar acts by people wiping windows at the intersection, but they have heard about them becoming violent.

