BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have taken two people into custody after a police chase in Baltimore County.

The suspect vehicle is a silver Scion and was seen speeding down area highways before hopping onto Eastern Avenue in Essex.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the pursuit on the highway, and seeing suspects throwing objects out of the vehicle.

Police eventually surrounded the vehicle and two suspects, a woman and a man, were taken into custody by police.

The suspects are wanted in connection with a homicide committed in Virginia.

#BCoPD can confirm that we are in a pursuit with a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide committed in another jurisdiction. More information will be made available as we confirm it. ^JzP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 5, 2018

WJZ will report more information as it becomes available.

