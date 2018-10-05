WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington County student is in police custody after making a threat against his fellow classmates Thursday afternoon using Apple’s air drop functionality.

Deputies responded to Williamsport High School around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after a school resource officer was made aware of a threat to the school.

According to authorities, a threatening message was air dropped to students inside the school. Air drop is a function on Apple devices that allows you to share messages with multiple devices simultaneously using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The message claimed that threats would be carried out during the school day.

Investigators worked through the night to identify a suspect and determined it was a Williamsport High student.

After interviewing the student, they were concerned about the student’s mental health status and transported the student to the Meritus Medical Center for an emergency mental health evaluation.

Deputies said the juvenile didn’t have access to weapons at home and the student told authorities that they did not plan to carry out the threats but that they were trying to “scare certain peers.”

The student was charged with making a threat of mass violence and school: disturb operations.

A dozen deputies were given patrol assignments at Williamsport schools as a precautionary measure.

Washington County authorities are asking that anyone with information about the incident reach out and they ask that people contact them with concerns they see on social media rather than re-sharing it.

