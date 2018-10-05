BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents and visitors could hear the thunderous swooshing of fighter jets over the city of Baltimore Friday afternoon.

It’s all a part of Maryland Fleet Week.

The U.S. Navy’s Thunderbirds and F-16s are flying over the city as a test ahead of the air show this weekend.

What To Do During Maryland Fleet Week This Year

The roar and rumble of the high-speed jets shake businesses and homes in the city and create quite the stir.

WJZ’s Nicole Baker went up with the Thunderbirds Friday. Her story airs tonight on WJZ.

